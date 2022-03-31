Very divided, the world of football hopes to overcome its differences starting this Thursday in Doha, where FIFA began its Congress after a few last weeks agitated by the exclusion of Russia from Qatar-2022 and the controversial project of a biennial World Cup, for now parked.

And while Fisa holds its congress, the world is awaiting the World Cup and here are the eight stadiums that will be the venues for the matches.

State-of-the-art scenarios



Al Waab St, Doha, Khalifa International Stadium (40,000 seats): the only stadium in the country that existed before the country’s designation as host of the World Cup. The enclosure has been renovated and its two new arches make it much more modern.

It may interest you: (Draw for the Qatar 2022 Soccer World Cup: this is how the drums were)

– Al Khor, Al Bayt Stadium (60,000 seats): This stadium, difficult to access for fans (only by bus or taxi), was built in the form of Bedouin tents.

– Al Wakrah, Al Janoub Stadium (40,000 seats): the shapes of this stadium are inspired by the hulls of pearl fishing boats, long present on the coasts of the Arabian Peninsula. – Doha, Education City Stadium (40,000 seats): very easily accessible, its silhouette has the shape of a diamond.

– Al Rayyan, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (40,000 seats): A metro line has been specially created to connect Doha with this stadium, located in one of the most historic cities in the country, not far from the desert.



Doha, Al Thumama Stadium (40,000 seats): its design is inspired by the “taqiyah”, the traditional headdress of the men of the region.

– Doha, 974 Stadium (40,000 seats): This enclosure has been made from containers and other reused materials. It will be totally dismantled after the tournament.



– Lusail, Lusail Iconic Stadium (80,000 seats): Located in a city specially created for the event, this stadium will host the final of the competition.

AFP