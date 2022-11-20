Qatar.- This Sunday the inauguration of the Qatar World Cup 2022 where from the field of Al Bayt Stadium where more than 60 thousand people to witness the moment in which the party was officially started and that the high command of both Qatar and the FIFA welcome them to the first World Cup in the Middle Eastern country.

The ceremony presented a very nostalgic style as many details of the past World Cupsall the mascots that have existed were present, as well as the new “La Eeb” which was the biggest of the moment giving the start of the party taking the ovation of the assistants between fans from Ecuador and Qatar who were present very early .

Everything was very colorful with the integration of the flags of the 32 participating teams. The issue of human rights was also given the voice of actor Morgan Freeman who gave visibility to that part that was one of the most critical prior to the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Some artists were invited to sing the official song that was sung by jungkook member of the K-Pop group, BTS under the name “Dreamers”.

Qatari authorities were present at the initial ceremony

The party was started by Jungkook with the presentation of the Dreamers song

The performance was present with a touch of nostalgia compared to other World Cups

From very early on they shone with the Qatari culture

The arrival of the World Cup trophy