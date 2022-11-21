After retirement due to injury Karim Benzema of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 of the FIFAthe France national team face the defense of second title achieved four years ago with an undisputed leader, kylian mbappewho can leave the emirate as the great planetary star.

Despite official messages that the group led by Didier Deschamps is above their individualities, a senior member of the team described France as “soldiers around Kylian”, according to a publication by L’Equipe.

The world champion needs kylian mbappe as much as Mbappé can lean on this Qatar World Cup 2022 to increase their prestige. Without him Golden Ball by his side, all eyes will be on his shirt.

Above all, because if Russia 2018 the Frenchman smashed some precociousness records, which led him to be placed in the wake of Peleface your second World Cup under 25 years of age, who will be two days after the final.