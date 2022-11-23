Al-Wakrah.- The Australian National Team debuted today against a very strong rival like the French National Team, which is looking for the Two-time World Championship in Qatar 2022, however the ‘Socceroos’ began to ring the ‘bell’ at the Al Stadium Janoub.

The country that eliminated Peru in the playoffs to take one of the last places for this World Cup tournament took the lead in the result after a good play that ended with a goal by Craig Goodwin, before the first ten minutes of the match had expired.

The ball was found in the boots of Leckie, who faced Lucas Hernández on the band, who made a bad move and ended up on the ground to make a substitution. When the ball was in the area, it reached the far post where the right winger finished off.

In the stands there was intense joy, but not as much as it was in the country of Australia, where people gathered on the esplanade where the screens were installed to watch the debut of their team. The goal caused madness to break out and the moment was recorded.

Unfortunately, the happiness of the Australians turned off at any moment because France rallied the score to 4-1 and ended up winning the match, complicating the future of the kangaroos in this World Cup competition in the Middle East.

The next test for the Australian National Team will be for this Saturday, November 26 against the Tunisian National Team. While his last test will be against Denmark on Wednesday the 30th of this month. The ‘Socceroos’ need to win both games to try to qualify with six points to the Round of 16.