We are only 19 days away from the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which will be the return of USA to a fair of this type since Brazil 2014, since they did not qualify for Russia 2018.

The American team will arrive as the youngest team in the tournament, with an average age of 23.82, led by Christian Pulisicmidfielder of Chelsea F.C. of the Premier League, on whom all hopes are pinned.

“Christian is the ultimate competitor. It seems like he’s been in football for a decade. He’s seen it all, done it all and I think the World Cup will be a great moment for him,” he said. Gregg Berhaltertechnical director of the United States, in statements published by The Star.com.

The figure

At just 24 years old, Pulisic is the captain of the Stars and Stripes team, and holds the record for being the youngest to receive such an honor in the history of the national teamwith 20 years and 63 days.

Despite being so young, Pulisic is already the sixth leading scorer of all time wearing the uniform of his country, with 21 goals, so once his career is over he could well surpass the historical leaders, landon donovan and Clint Dempsey, who had 57 career goals.

For the United States, the Group stage will not be easy, although many give them a chance to finish second in Group B, in which they were joined by England, Wales, and Iran.

Without a doubt, Pulisic’s actions in the World Cup will be vital for the North Americans, and he is called to be one of the young figures who uses this international showcase to show his talent, and seek what all the countries want, to lift the Cup of the World, something that the United States has never achieved, being third place in the first edition of history, in Uruguay 1930, its best result.