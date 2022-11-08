Copenhagen, Denmark.- The Barcelona defender Andreas ChristensenSevilla midfielder Thomas Delaney, teammate Kasper Dolberg and Espanyol attacker Martin Braithwaite are on the Danish squad for the Qatar World Cup 2022 announced this Monday, in which there are five places to choose from.

The Danish coach Kasper Hjulmandexplained that he prefers to wait for the last league games to be played this week to complete the list for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and that a dozen players are fighting for the last places.

The provisional list includes nine players with World Cup experience, including the likes of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, captain Simon Kjær and midfielder Christian Eriksenrecovered months ago from the cardiac episode he suffered at Euro 2021 and which forces him to play with an implanted defibrillator.

Provisional list of the Denmark National Team for the World Cup/@dbulandshold

Denmark belongs to group D worldwhich also includes Australia, Tunisia and France.

The “Red Dynamite” was a semifinalist in the last European Championship, after a great tournament in which they overcame the loss of Eriksen and fell in the penultimate round in extra time against England.

The list of 21 is made up of the following players:

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Nice, FRA), Oliver Christensen (Hertha Berlin, ALE).

Defenders: Simon Kjær (Milan, ITA), Joakim Mæhle (Atalanta, ITA), Rasmus Nissen (Leeds, ING), Daniel Wass (Brøndby), Jens Stryger Larsen (Trabzonspor, TUR), Andreas Christensen (Barcelona, ​​ESP), Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace, ING), Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray, TUR).

Midfielders: Thomas Delaney (Sevilla, ESP), Christian Eriksen (Brentford, ING), Pierre Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham, ING), Mathias Jensen (Brentford, ING), Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford, ING), Andreas Skov Olsen (Bruges, BEL ), Jesper Lindstrøm (Eintracht Frankfurt, ALE).

Forwards: Kasper Dolberg (Sevilla, ESP), Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol, ESP), Andreas Cornelius (Copenhagen), Jonas Wind (Wolfsburg, ALE).