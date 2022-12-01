Al Khor, Qatar.- The captain of Costa Rica, Keylor NavasHe did not clarify if after the elimination of his team from the Qatar 2022 World Cup he will play this competition again in the future.

“We have to wait, we’ll see what happens,” he said when asked if, at 35, he plans to play in the world of North America.

the goalkeeper of psg indicated that the fact that they had qualifying options and the elimination of Germany shows the difficulty of their group, in which they have competed until the end. “Losing 7-0 is hard but we knew how to recover,” said the goalkeeper.

Costa Rica finished in last place in Group E at the World Cup/@FIFAWorldCup

Keylor Navas spoke in favor of the continuity of the coach, Luis Fernando Suárez: “He is an incredible coach, we needed someone who understood us, he has done very well, tactically he has helped us a lot. He learned the culture of our country. Thanks to the work of him and all the footballers we can continue the process, ”he commented.

He regretted that “the objective, which was qualifying, was not met”, but said that he is “proud to have competed”.

Costa Rica was paired in Group E of the Qatar World Cup 2022 along with Japan, Spain and Germany, and was eliminated along with the latter after only adding three points by beating Japan 1-0 on the second day.