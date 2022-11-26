Mexico and Argentina play to kill or be killed in their duel this Saturday at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The Argentines come as bottoms of Group C after their defeat against Saudi Arabia, while Mexico brings only one point, product of their goalless draw against Poland.

Although the duel is of vital importance for both teams, it seems that the pressure is more on the side of the Argentine team, which in the event of a defeat would be eliminated from Qatar 2022, something that its technical director, Lionel Scaloniknows and seeks to avoid.

It is expected that, due to the need to win and avoid the risk of defeat, the Argentine team will come out with all its might to face the Mexican team. For that reason, it is that lionel scaloniaccording to the Argentine media, would be presenting some surprises before the Aztec squad.

In particular, although the official line-up of any of the teams has not been disclosed, the free-entry training sessions of the Argentine camp suggest that the surprises in the albiceleste team could be the departure of the starting lineup of Leandro Paredesto instead place a Alexis MacAllister or at the same Guy Rodriguez.

The duel has generated a stir both among the fans and the press in both countries, but the team forced to win and still the favorite to be the group leader is Argentina; while Mexico arrives with just one point and in case of defeat, their classification could be complicated.

And although Lionel Scaloni works on the strategy of the Argentine team, on the Mexican side, Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino He has limited himself to saying, when questioned by the press, that despite being Argentine by birth, his job is to make Mexico win its matches.

After the defeat suffered in their debut against Saudi Arabia, the Argentine team has been harshly questioned both by the press and by some former players of the albiceleste, such as Mario Kempesworld champion in 1978.