Doha, Qatar.- For the third consecutive edition Swiss They passed the group stage, reached the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and became Portugal’s rival, after beating the Serbian team 2-3, which still has not managed to knock down the initial round of a great tournament.

The Balkan team, for the third time in a final phase of a world, he left a large part of his options in the commitment against Cameroon, which led him to this third day without a margin of error, forced to win against Switzerland, for which a draw was enough. He did it by far and with some superiority.

This time there were no political demands, although it was planned in the environment. Marked Xherdan Shakirijust like Granit Xhaka of Kosovar Albanian origin who in Russia 2018 celebrated the goals against the Balkan team with the gesture of the eagle, symbol of the Albanian flag.

The Chicago Fire footballer scored to open the scoring, but put his index finger to his mouth to shut up. He had not played a leading role in Qatar 2022 the 31-year-old midfielder who came to play for Bayern Munich, Inter and Liverpool as well as Stoke City and Lyon just before embarking on his North American adventure. Shaqiri was one of the new faces in Murat Yakin’s team along with goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, who left Yann Sommer on the bench, suffering from groin pain. Also in the rear Fabian Schar for Nico Elvedi.

Serbian He put everything on the pitch to break the curse of the first phase where the Balkan team has usually stagnated since it participated as an independent country. He never reached the round of 16 in his two previous appearances. For this reason, Dragan Stojkovic turned to Dusan Vlahovic to form an attack from the beginning with Aleksandar Mitrovic. There was no truce at any time. The classification was at stake. It was no small thing for two teams that intend to expand their tour in this tournament. The game went to an open grave. No speculating.

It was seen in the first action of the match when the Swiss team had a double chance of scoring with a point-blank shot by Breel Embolo and, later, after goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic’s rebound, by Granit Xhaka, which was also frustrated by the goalkeeper of the Turin.

Answered Andrija Zivkovic shortly after with a shot from outside the area that hit the post. There were two notices. The scoring was opened and the goals did not stop. First, with Shaqiri’s goal that opened the scoring in an action that Ricardo Rodriguez started from the left and picked up Dbrjil Sow after a bad rebound from the defense. He saw his captain, listing. There went the ball. He shot and scored because a defender misled Milinkovic Savic.

It took seven minutes to equalize Serbian, with a header that led Mitrovic to the net in an assist from Dusan Tadic, and eight more to come from behind. It was in a loss on the ball out of Switzerland that caused a quick Balkan transition. Tadic invented a good inside pass that Silvan Widmer could not intercept and Vlahovic, who needs little to score, did not miss.

Serbia had the game where they wanted. But Stojkovic’s team has already shown that order does not go with him. He succeeded him in front of Cameroon, when he mistreated a two-goal lead that he lost. He happened the same to him before Swiss. He couldn’t even make it to half-time with his loot because Breel Embolo’s shot, just in goal, a cross from Widmer’s left, exposed all Serbia’s defensive shortcomings.

Not even after the break was there a truce. The swing from one area to another continued. Switzerland took advantage of it in a great choral action of their attack that ended with a spur pass from Ruben Vargas to Remo Freuler, who beat Vanja Milinkovic Savic for the third time. Dragan Stojkovic retired Vlahovic and brought out Luca Jovic. Also a missing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for Nemanja Maksinovic and Milos Veljkovic for Nemanja Gudelj.

Serbia tried to grab the ball and corner Swiss, which found order with the presence of Denis Zakaria and Edimilson Fernandes. Time played against the Balkan team, who was able to concede a bigger blow on one occasion from Embolo, only to an empty goal, who threw the ball high. Switzerland saw no danger to their classification. Serbia got entangled in hasty actions without destination and ended up deranged, tense in the final minutes but without eighths in the Qatar World Cup 2022.