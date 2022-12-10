The image is going around the world where Argentine players mock those of the Netherlands after scoring Lautaro Martínez’s goal that gave him a pass to the semifinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Although it was a match with a lot of shock and friction, the image that the Argentines left on the field did not go down well.

The controversy came later, because the Argentines did not forget some questions received by coach Louis Van Gaal towards Lionel Messias well as, apparently, friction that occurred during the game.

“They don’t know how to win”, was the harsh headline of the Marca newspaper, by far the most widely read in Spain, referring to these actions.

“The attitude of some Argentine players is not typical of a World Cup. Celebrating in the face of their rivals, who were already lying on the ground, after scoring Lautaro the last penalty… is not acceptable. And then the referee will be to blame… But the attitude of many is not sporting. No way”.

Another unfortunate image at the end of the match was Lionel Messi’s attitude towards one of the players from Netherlands whom I call ‘bobo’ on live broadcast on television.

“This image is very ugly, terrible. Some do not know how to lose, some do not know how to win ”Marca concluded on his Twitter account, with the photo that goes around the world of the Argentine celebration, while the orange ones collapse on the grass of the Lusail stadium.