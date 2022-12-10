He won’t go home; football will not go home. At least not this year and not in the World Cup Qatar 2022. The England team it could not against France, which grows bigger with each step it takes, and once again will return empty-handed to their country to wait for a new opportunity in four years.

With the defeat came another disappointment for the Three Lions team, which last year finished runner-up in the Euro Cup against Italy. In this context, the English coach acknowledged that he does not know what will happen to his future at the head of the national team, with which he has a contract until 2024.

“After each tournament we sit down, assess the situation and reflect. We need a bit of time to make sure that everyone makes the right decision,” he said at a press conference after the match against France and pointed out that, if he continued in the position, “it would be a responsibility that requires a lot of energy.”

The English coach took responsibility from Kane for the missed penalty. Photo: EFE

That’s why you don’t want to rush into a decision and want to do some analysis first to decide what’s best for all parties involved. “Emotionally I feel a lot of things and that drains me of a lot of energy. I want to make the best decision, thinking about the team, about England, about the Federation“.

“I have to be sure that the decision I make is the right one. In the past, making decisions in these circumstances has not gone well for me, I need a bit of distance”, and he considered that before FranceEngland played the best game against a powerhouse since he has been in charge.

“We’ve had more shots, more chances, more time in possession. I’m proud of their work, we’ve shown a new face. But tonight wasn’t enough, we thought we could win the worldbut tonight has been too difficult”, and reduced responsibility to Harry Kanewho missed the penalty that could have been the tie.

“There is nothing to reproach him for, if we are here it is because of his qualities as a leader. This is a team, a collective, we win and lose together. He had a goalkeeper in front of him who he knows well and who knows him. But if he had to take it again the decision that he launched the penalty would do it. The best can also fail”, he concluded.