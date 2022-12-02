Qatar.- The second ticket of the Group H has been defined, South Korea who beat Portugal and who made life difficult for Uruguay has taken second place in the sector with which they have qualified for the 8th final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where everything indicates that they will face the Brazilian team in a more than complicated duel.

South Korea reached this last game of the group stage with only one point, from the tie against Uruguay, it was in complications so everything was going to be played for them in the last game against Portugal. Things were complicated, because he needed to win and a combination in the Uruguay game, which he finally achieved in order to assume the prize that was the second ticket.

The team commanded by Heung Min Son he scored twice, leaving the score 2-1 and with the 2-0 result of the Uruguay game that was being played at the same time, he was giving him the pass since both were tied on points and goal difference, but the goals in favor put South Korea second, so the South Americans only needed to score or for Portugal to score against the Asians, which did not happen and the double victory of the South Koreans was consummated.

South Korea celebrating their pass to the 8th final | Photo: Jam Media

With this Portugal was group leader with 6 points, South Korea second with 4 units. This record improved what was done by the White Tiger team in Russia 2018 where they said goodbye in the group stage where they shared a sector with Sweden, Mexico and Germany where they were third and it was not enough for them to make history as they have done now.

Now Heung-Min Son and company await the result of the last match of Group G of Qatar 2022 where Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon are located. Everything would indicate that the green Amárela would advance as first place and that would match it with South Korea in the 8th final that is scheduled for Monday, December 5 at 1:00 p.m. (Central Mexico).