The Brazil’s selection met the forecasts and eliminated South Korea by a landslide. Now they will face Croatia in the quarterfinals and if they beat the Vatreni they could coincide with the Argentina national teamwhich will first have to prevail over its counterpart from the Netherlands.

Despite how attractive the idea of ​​a confrontation between the Verdeamarela and the Albiceleste in Qatar 2022 is, the Brazilian team is focused on going game by game. This was pointed out by the defense Daniel Alveswho in the match against South Korea entered at minute 63 instead of eder militao.

“What are we going to say about Messi? Messi right now is Argentina. I believe that everything happens through him”, declared the veteran defense before the possibility of facing his former teammate in the Barcelona. “Everything happens through Messi’s feet, he is in a brutal moment. He is one of the players to take into account, without a doubt, in this competition.”

“Just with his name he already is,” the Brazilian insisted on the jacket on 10th of Argentina. “But we are not here to choose an opponent, with whomever we play we have to put everything we have to fight for the goal. We cannot think about the semifinals because we are in the quarterfinals. Out of respect for Croatia You have to be focused on that game.”

Regarding the Vatreni, the defense of the cougars He considered that they have players with a lot of quality and therefore they should focus 110 percent on them before taking the lead against other possible crosses. Finally, the Brazilian full-back considered that the defeat against Cameroon on the last day of the group stage it was a wake-up call not to fall into overconfidence.

We recommend you read

“It was thanks to the team that played against Cameroon that today there was more intensity, a higher rhythm. Everything is part of a process that there are people who don’t understand but those of us who are here inside know how to do things”, concluded Alves.