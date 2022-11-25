Qatar 2022 – the podcast of Affaritaliani.it and Press Agency Area

Qatar 2022 World Cup





Great emotions at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar: from Richarlison’s spectacular brace that launches Brazil to the victory against Serbia (but what a scare for Neymar’s injury), to Ronaldo’s goal from a penalty in the 3-2 full of twists Portugal against Ghana (also scored by AC Milan player Rafael Leao) who consecrates CR7 even more in history (first player to score in 5 World Cups). But now it’s time to start the second day of the World Cup group stage: England takes the field and – after the 6-2 victory over Iran – faces the USA. And Holland will be on the scene first, fresh from an important success against Senegal and awaited by the Ecuador exam. The challenges between Wales and Iran and the one between Atar and Senagal complete the picture.

Qatar 2022 World Cup – where to watch them on TV and streaming

GROUP STAGE

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 25:

11.00 Wales-Iran (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

14.00 Qatar-Senegal (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

17.00 Netherlands-Ecuador (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 England-USA (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 26:

11.00 Tunisia-Australia (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

14.00 Poland-Saudi Arabia (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

17.00 France-Denmark (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Argentina-Mexico (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 27:

11.00 Japan-Costa Rica (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

14.00 Belgium-Morocco (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

17.00 Croatia-Canada (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Spain-Germany (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

MONDAY 28 NOVEMBER:

11.00 Cameroon-Serbia (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

14.00 South Korea-Ghana (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

17.00 Brazil-Switzerland (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Portugal-Uruguay (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

TUESDAY 29 NOVEMBER:

16.00 Ecuador-Senegal (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

16.00 Holland-Qatar (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Iran-USA (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Wales-England (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

WEDNESDAY 30 NOVEMBER:

16.00 Poland-Argentina (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

16.00 Saudi Arabia-Mexico (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Tunisia-France (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Australia-Denmark (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

THURSDAY 1 DECEMBER:

16.00 Croatia-Belgium (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

16.00 Canada-Morocco (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Japan-Spain (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Costa Rica-Germany (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

FRIDAY 2 DECEMBER:

16.00 South Korea-Portugal (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

16.00 Ghana-Uruguay (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Serbia-Switzerland (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Cameroon-Brazil (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play) DIRECT ELIMINATION PHASE

SATURDAY DECEMBER 3:

16.00 Round of 16: First group A vs Second group B (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Round of 2: First group C vs Second group D (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SUNDAY 4 DECEMBER:

16.00 Round of 3: First group D vs Second group C (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Round of 4: First group B vs Second group A (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

MONDAY 5 DECEMBER:

16.00 Round of 5: First group E vs Second group F (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Round of 6: First group G vs Second group H (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

TUESDAY 6 DECEMBER:

16.00 Round of 7: First group F vs Second group E (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Round of 8: First group H vs Second group G (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

FRIDAY 9 DECEMBER:

16.00 Quarter-final 1: Winner of eighth-final 5 vs Winner of eighth-final 6 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Quarter-final 2: Winner of eighth-final 1 vs Winner of eighth-final 2 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SATURDAY DECEMBER 10:

16.00 Quarter-final 3: Winner of eighth of final 7 vs Winner of eighth of final 8 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Quarter-final 4: Winner of eighth of final 3 vs Winner of eighth of final 4 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

TUESDAY 13 DECEMBER:

20.00 Semifinal 1: Winner of quarter-final 1 vs Winner of quarter-final 2 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

WEDNESDAY 14 DECEMBER:

20.00 Semi-final 2: Winner of quarter-final 3 vs Winner of quarter-final 4 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SATURDAY DECEMBER 17:

16.00 Final for third place (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SUNDAY 18 DECEMBER:

16.00 Finale (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

