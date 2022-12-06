Qatar 2022 – the podcast of Affaritaliani.it and Press Agency Area

Qatar 2022 World Cup



The World Cup in Qatar is about to close the phase of the round of 16: Croatia and Brazil have detached the pass for the quarterfinals. The vice-champions of the world with a few worries too many (Japan eliminated on penalties), the Seleçao by dropping a four-of-a-kind on the table of South Korea (the returning Neymar scored, as well as Vinicius, Richarlison and Paquetà). Now it’s the turn of Luis Enrique’s Spain: the Red Furies are favourites, but the Morocco obstacle is formidable (ask Lukaku’s Belgium for information), while Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will have the danger Switzerland: be careful to underestimate them, Italy He knows something about Mancini…

Qatar 2022 World Cup – where to watch them on TV and streaming

GROUP STAGE

TUESDAY 6 DECEMBER:

16.00 Round of 7: Morocco vs Spain (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Round of 8: Portugal vs Switzerland (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

FRIDAY 9 DECEMBER:

16.00 Quarter-final 1: Croatia vs Brazil (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Quarter-final 2: Holland vs Argentina (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SATURDAY DECEMBER 10:

16.00 Quarter-final 3: Winner of eighth of final 7 vs Winner of eighth of final 8 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Quarter-final 4: England vs France (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

TUESDAY 13 DECEMBER:

20.00 Semifinal 1: Winner of quarter-final 1 vs Winner of quarter-final 2 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

WEDNESDAY 14 DECEMBER:

20.00 Semi-final 2: Winner of quarter-final 3 vs Winner of quarter-final 4 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SATURDAY DECEMBER 17:

16.00 Final for third place (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SUNDAY 18 DECEMBER:

16.00 Finale (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

