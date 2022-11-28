Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez brought tempers to a boil after “threatening” Lionel Messi for “cleaning the floor” with the Mexico shirt after playing the Qatar 2022 World Cup match at the Stadium Louisail on Saturday.

“Did you see Messi cleaning the floor with our shirt and flag?” asked the boxer. “Let him ask God not to find him,” launched the Jalisco through his social networks.

Immediately several public figures, from Mexico and Argentina, began to point out that Saúl Álvarez was “exaggerated” for making that publication against Lionel Messi, in contrast, others supported “Canelo” for being one of the few Aztecs who defends the homeland.

Due to the extraordinary number of opinions that there were last night, the Mexican boxer was not carried away by the words of others and therefore finished off with another publication in which he pointed out that it is an “insult” that the Mexican shirt is on the ground.

“Since the MEXICO shirt is on the ground, it’s already an insult. Stop hanging around…what it was or wasn’t,” claimed Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez.

Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0. Lionel Messi scored the first outside the area, followed by Enzo Fernández receiving the ball inside the area in a tactical play from the goal. This defeat of the Tri complicates his permanence in the World Cup in Qatar 2022.