Qatar 2022 World Cup



Messi flies to the final: Argentina destroys world runners-up Croatia and dreams of winning the World Cup that has always eluded him in a career that has seen him win everything. Now the flea is waiting to understand what will be the last obstacle between him and the World Cup. The spotlights are therefore turned on on France-Morocco: the reigning champions against the national revelation. Will the African team, led by talents like Zyech and Hachimi, be able to stop the favorites of this World Cup in Qatar? It’s true that they eliminated top teams of the caliber of Belgium, Spain and Portugal, but against Mbappè and Giroud it will be much more complicated…

Qatar 2022 World Cup – where to watch them on TV and streaming

GROUP STAGE

WEDNESDAY 14 DECEMBER:

20.00 Semifinal 2: Morocco vs France (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SATURDAY DECEMBER 17:

16.00 Final for third place: Croatia vs Loser Semifinal 2 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SUNDAY 18 DECEMBER:

16.00 Final: Argentina vs Vincente Semifianle 2 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

