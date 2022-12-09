The Argentina team has an appointment with history in this World Cup in Qatar 2022, since they have the opportunity to enter the prelude to the grand final if they win this day against the Netherlands.

Lionel Scaloni has built a very strong squad that has great hopes of competing for the championship this year in Qatar 2022. The last time Argentina reached the semifinals of a World Cup, it was in Brazil 2014a tournament where it is remembered because they lost to Germany in the final.

The Argentine National Team defeated Australia 2-1 in the round of 16. Meanwhile, in his group he came out first after having lost the first game and having won the next two. At the moment, the goalscorer of the national team is Lionel Messiwith three goals.

For their part, the pamperos will not have it easy at all, since the Netherlands comes from being the first in their group and they have in Cody Gakpo one of their great threats in attack to make ‘Dibu’ Martínez tremble in the goal .

For Argentina, it is extremely important to be able to advance to the next phase, since if Brazil wins against Croatia in the other key, this South American classic could take place between the two greatest teams in that area.

Lionel Messi can break some special records this day when he steps on the ground against the Netherlands.