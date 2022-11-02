Until 1,600 fans of the teams that qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup FIFA were recruited to travel with all expenses covered to Qatarsing at the opening ceremony and stay at least two weeks to promote content on social networks about the tournament and the host country.

The fans of each of the 32 nations will spend five minutes in a fan section at the pre-match ceremony, the November 20Come in Qatar and Ecuador. They will sing a specific song from each country, which will be chosen by the organizers, in agreement with the organizing committee.

“We will share the song/chant of your country to ensure that you are familiar,” organizers told fans. The program excludes “people with obvious political affiliation” and seeks to recruit among 30 and 50 fans from each team who demonstrate “their status as ardent fans”indicates the document.

We recommend you read

“The camera will focus on each group of national fans.” They told the recruits to get to the Al Bayt Stadiumto the north of Doha, and “be ready with your t-shirts, flags and scarves to sing and shout”. They were offered economy class flights and to stay in apartments that cost thousands of dollars to rent, to stay until December 4 or until the tournament concludes, as well as 250 Qatari riyals ($68).