The portuguese parliament approved a resolution that condemns the World Cup in Qatar 2022 of the FIFAthe human rights violations in the country and the environmental crimes committed to organize the championship, six days after the Lusitanian selection was removed.

The proposal, presented by the animalist party PANwas supported by the majority of the Chamber, including the ruling Socialist Partyand with the abstention of psd (center-right) and the rejection of the far-right Chega.

The document condemns “the human rights violations in Qatarmainly labor exploitation of migrant workersthe Women rights and of the LGBTI communityincluding the responsibilities of the FIFA“, as well as environmental crimes.

The Qatar World Cup 2022 sparked controversy in Portugalwhere a Parliament divided authorized the trip of the Portuguese president in November, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousato support the National selection. The trip went ahead with the support of the socialists – who have an absolute majority -, the PSD and the communists.