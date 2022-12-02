The Portugal team does not want to risk its pillars of the lineup on the last date of the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 and that is why the great figures will rest to be ready for the round of 16.

And it is that the risk of an injury can be very worrying or of a second yellow card from one of the main players and that can leave them out for the next round where they must be one hundred percent.

The Portuguese team is in first place in the Group H six points below Ghana, South Korea and Uruguay.

The director of Portugal, Fernando Manuel Costa Santosassures that his squad is in good shape, only some with some fatigue that will be mitigated with the break this Friday.

“Everyone was in good shape, but playing four days a day starts to weigh. There is some fatigue and that also causes injuries. But I have confidence in everyone, that’s why the team in which I have full confidence will play, regardless of the players who are there”, assured Santos.

Among the possible changes is that of Cristiano Ronaldo, who did not train alongside his teammates this Wednesday: “In principle he will train later, if he is fit we will see later. I don’t know if it will be 50/50 (of possibilities), but he will be part of the batch of 20 players who will be able to play, if we don’t have any more problems”, said the Portuguese coach.

We recommend you read

The match between Portugal and Korea captures the attention of the Uruguayan team, which needs to win at all costs in its last game and hope that South Korea does not do the same and end up with a goal difference greater than that of the national team.