Poland.- This Thursday the Poland national team started the journey to Qatar and he did it in a very peculiar way and that is that the plane that transferred them was escorted by a couple of fighter planes This is the total intention of taking care of the soccer team in case of an attack by opponents and it is that Poland is going through a strong issue in political matters.

Through social networks, the images were released where the commercial plane that the team boarded was escorted by two F16 aircraft that are known as hunting and that at the same time they went with a load of projectiles in case they needed them. This situation was not for a long time and it only lasted until the point where the southern border of Poland ended, after which the team finished without any problem.

The secretary of the Polish Football Federation, Lukasz Wachowki shared on his social networks that both planes belonged to the Krzesiny airbase. Now Poland would be close to landing in Qatar to focus on their debut in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which is just around the corner as it will be in 5 more days.

“We were escorted to the southern border of Poland by F16 planes! Thank you and greetings to the pilots!”, were the words that the Polish National Team shared on their social networks along with the images of the 3 planes walking through the skies.

The rest of Group C of the Qatar 2022 World Cup are practically already located, Argentina and Saudi Arabia were the first to arrive in Qatar, Mexico will be the third to do so and Poland would be specifying all the attendees for the debut within a week.