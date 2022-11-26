Doha, Qatar.- Robert Lewandowskiwith an assist and a score, and the goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, by saving a penalty from Salem Al-Dawsari on the brink of half-time, gave an essential victory to Poland 2-0, which came down from the cloud in which the Saudi Arabian team was and, incidentally, put pressure on Mexico and Argentina to continue with their aspirations in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Barcelona striker was finally able to break the World Cup curse. He was somewhat unfit for a scorer of his reputation. He still did not know what it was to mark a universal appointment. At last the spell wore off. His was the cut to goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais and the pass to Piotr Zielinski so that the Napoli player unblocked the game, and the target that sealed the victory after taking advantage of an indecision by Al-Malki.

the rest did szczesny. He was providential, first by clearing a powerful shot from Mohammed Kanno after thirteen minutes and on the brink of half-time by stopping a penalty awarded to Al-Dawsari after referee Wilton Sampaio went to the video for Bielik’s foul on Al-Shehri. He even cleared Al-Burayk’s immediate shot.

It was too much punishment for an Asian team that was better than the Pole for practically the entire match. The pupils of the ‘white magician’ Herve Renard, with intensity, pressure and tremendous self-confidence, drowned out the Central European team and deserved a better result.

Neither Bielik nor former Sevilla player Grzegorz Krychowiak managed to manage the game in midfield. Czeslaw Michniewicz’s team, in need of victory after their draw against Mexico and in view of the last match against Argentina, seemed impotent, made numerous errors in the pass and could barely connect with Lewandowskiarrested by the central Al-Amri and Al-Bulayhi.

Saudi Arabia He had the possibility of certifying his classification for the eighth on the fast track. He looked for it with more than decorum, but the errors in Zielinski’s goal and in the penalty shot condemned him on this occasion.

In view of Argentina He found the way to come back, but this time he could not achieve it because he lacked the same success. Czczesny appeared again against Al-Dawsari and Al-Brikan was not precise in the moments of greatest pressure from the Saudi bloc.

PolandHowever, he had the finishing touch with a header to the crossbar from another Juventin, Arkadiusz Milik, who formed an offensive partner with Lewandoswki, who shortly after, in another demonstration of the spell that seemed to suffer, sent a shot to the post. The Central European team used experience. With the roles changed respect to what was planned before starting the Qatar World Cup 2022geared up behind to stop the attacks from Saudi Arabia and waited for a new opportunity to counterattack.

could not be other than Lewandowski the one who underpinned the victory of Poland. The captain, always attentive, took advantage of a mistake by Al-Malki, put an end to his spell and sealed the 2-0. He was even able to put the icing on the cake with the third, but he ran into the goalkeeper.

Despite the suffering, a boost for Michniewicz’s team and a punishment for a Saudi Arabia who once again gave a magnificent image and if it had not been for the lack of success and the interventions of Szczesny he could have taken the victory. He was inferior in those areas and he paid for it.