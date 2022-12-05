Doha, Qatar.- Poland pitted France in the round of Round of 16 of Qatar 2022 after qualifying as second in the Group Cposition that Mexico tried to win in his last game of the group stage against Saudi Arabia in lusail.

A goal difference favored Robert Lewandowski and company to get the ticket to the finals, however the presentation of the White Eagles left a lot to say, since they did not become the competent adversary that the Roosters would have expected to face today.

Throughout the match the ball was on the side of the world champion and due to the attacks of Olivier Giroud Y kylian mbappe the selection of Didier Deschamps took the victory with a score of 3-1 in the Al Thumama Stadium which is located in the Capital from the Persian Gulf country.

Poland had to open the scoring but on the goal line the defense protected the goal from Hugo Lloris. The goal from the rojiblancos reached the last play through the penalty that he took Robert Lewandowski twice, as the goalkeeper crossed the line on the first shot.

France advanced to the Quarterfinals without many problems, a situation that David Medrano He did not think so, so he stated on his social networks that it would have been different if Mexico were his opponent. “How little Poland competed. Maybe Mexico has given France more of a fight”, he wrote in Twitter.

The world champion is still alive in Qatar 2022. In the next season he will have a difficult test to face against his similar Englandin the Al Bayt Stadiumthe following Saturday, December 10 at 1:00 p.m. (Mexico time) at 12:00 p.m. (Culiacán time).