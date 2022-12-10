Qatar.- After scoring the goal with which Brazil He dreamed of getting his pass to the semifinals, neymar managed to tie Edson Arantes Do Nascimento’s goalscoring mark”Pele“, with 77 goals, the three-time world champion with the green yellow decided to congratulate the new 10 of the Brazilian National Team for their achievement and, incidentally, give them words of encouragement after their elimination from the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Through social networks, Pelé shared an extensive letter addressed to Neymar in which he confesses that he is proud of his brand, since he has been aware of his career since its inception and now that he has seen it reach this brand. “I watched you grow, I encouraged you every day and finally I can congratulate you for equaling my number of goals with the Brazilian National Team. We both know it’s so much more than a number,” she reads.

“My record was set almost 50 years ago, and nobody has come close until now. You got there little boy. This shows the greatness of you, Neymar.” He also pointed out that although it was a great achievement, he was somewhat overshadowed by the situation that the team experienced when they were eliminated on penalties against Croatia. “Unfortunately, the day is not the happiest for us. But you will always be the source of inspiration that many aspire to become.”

Finally, he assured that Neymar, although he will no longer be in Qatar 2022, considers that he will continue to inspire more players and fans. “His legacy of his is far from over. He continues to inspire us all. I will continue to hit the air of happiness with every goal you score, as I did in every game I saw you on the pitch,” he said.

We recommend you read

Neymar, who did not manage to collect the fourth penalty for Brazil due to the elimination of his team, left the field between tears and feeling for the elimination and not being able to find the possibility of lifting the title, leaving the possibility for the 2026 World Cup, as long as when the player looks at it.