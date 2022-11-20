Doha, Qatar.- Pedro Gonzalez ‘Pedri’ wished, in an interview with Agencia EFE, to play the final of the Qatar World Cup 2022 against Lionel Messi’s Argentina, to whom he will be eternally grateful for what he shared with him in his first steps in the elite, and regretted the last-minute loss of Karim Benzema, a key player for the current world champions, France.

“Messi He was the best player I had ever seen and after playing with him I can only say that being by his side was a privilege. I thank him for how well he behaved with me. He treated me very well from the first moment. On the field it makes it easy for you to play ”, he assured in a message of thanks and admiration.

The leap that Pedri made, going from playing in Las Palmas to Barcelona and the Spanish team at just 17 years old, had the help of a legend like Messi. “He gave us advice so that we could stay calm and play as well as possible. He told me to let go inside the field. When a person like Leo tells you that, it’s worth triple what someone else tells you.”

Pedri in the concentration of Spain for the World Cup / EFE

For all this, yes Pedro He has to choose a rival to face in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he does not hesitate to choose Argentina, which he sees as a favorite along with Brazil and France for the title. “If I face the one I would like, it would be best to do it in a final,” he wished. “It would be to Argentina, especially for playing against Leo and suffering it against, which I have never suffered. It would be a very nice memory.”

“Argentina It is one of the favorites along with France and Brazil, teams that have a lot of potential up front and a lot of gunpowder. We will see what happens because in a World Cup you never know, ”he added at the University of Qatar.

Pedro regretted the last blow that soccer has received before the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022, with Karim Benzema’s muscle injury that caused his return to Madrid. “Benzema is a world-class player who has a lot of quality, especially without the ball. The demarques that he makes are made by very few players in the world and it is a setback that a player like him misses the World Cup ”.