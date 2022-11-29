What a surprise the model and instagrammer Aimée Álvarez gave, after announcing on her social networks that she was requesting money from her followers to complete her trip to the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The young Mexican rose to fame after it became known that she had been one of the guests at the controversial Tricolor party prior to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Now, it seems that beautiful blonde does not want to miss a new world Cup but now in the Middle East and that is why he asks for the help of his thousands of followers to make his World Cup dream possible.

It was through her official Instagram account in one of her stories, where the Mexican model asked for help to buy her flight and be able to go to Qatar to support the Mexican team.

“You know that I don’t play games, I say it very clearly, they help me buy my flight and I’m going to Qatar, you help me and I’m going to support our beautiful team,” said the young woman in one of her stories.

Said video in their stories caused a lot of controversy within the comments of said publication, since not everyone agreed with the request of the Mexican model in her eagerness to ask for help in paying for her flight to Qatar.

Álvarez is a swimwear and lingerie model whose stunning photos have earned her a huge following on Instagram as well as professional success. She has more than 280,000 followers on Instagram and has been represented by New Icon Models.