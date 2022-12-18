Qatar.- Just a few hours before the game is played Qatar 2022 World Cup Grand Finalthe France national team He is still in serious trouble to be able to put together a starting table. First, there were issues of sick players that are still a doubt for the coach, but now a new problem has been added with the issue of Olivier Giroud who in the last training session suffered from muscle pain that could leave him out of the game.

As reported by L’Equipe, the striker suffered a severe blow in training where suffered from his knee which ignited the alarms in the camp of France. For now the possibility of the striker playing are unknown, it will be for a few

minutes more when FIFA reveals the eleven that each team confirms its players.

Giroud had become the important man in the attack, of all the games that have been played in the Qatar 2022 World Cup he has collaborated with a large number of goals, which if his absence occurs would be greatly affecting the team’s unemployed since he still It is unknown what formation Deschamps will use to face Argentina.

The reports indicated that the one who would enter to cover the absence would be Marcus Thuram who would play on the left wing, which means that Kylian Mbappé would be leaving the flank to play as a forward but not as much as a fixed striker and more with freedom on the field so that he can arrive from any part of the field.

Olivier Giruod was fighting for the Golden Boot title, with 4 scores he was close to Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi who command the list but at the same time he had the opportunity to take an important step for his career, as in previous matches he had become the top scorer in the history of France and more surprising when in the first instance he was thought to be a bench because Karim Benzema was

considered to be the owner.