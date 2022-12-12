The forward of the Brazilian team, Neymar, showed the private conversations he had with Rodrygo, Marquinhos and Thiago Silva, after the painful defeat on penalties against Croatia in the penalty shootout of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

For neymar and his teammates, this defeat was a hard blow for everyone in the Brazilian team and he confessed that he decided to exhibit them so they would realize how united they were as a team.

“I decided to expose (without their permission) so they can see how much we wanted and how united we were. Those were some of the messages that I exchanged with the group. Feeling It is very sad, but we have to be stronger to move forward and I am sure that with the support of all the fans we will come back stronger”, the international star surprised on social networks.

This Neymar said to Rodrygo In said chat with his teammates, he was the first to miss a penalty in the shootout against Croatia.

“I am here to tell you that you are a crack… It is an honor to be able to be part of your career, to hear you say that I am one of your idols and to see you become one of the cracks in the history of Brazil! The penalties are missed by those who They kick, I’ve already made many mistakes in my career and I learned from all of them. But I never gave up, I always sought to improve and perfect myself in everything. I like you gracefully, not because of the player, but because of the good people and the good heart you have I remained firm, those criticisms are going to make you strong and you are going to remember everything I tell you. You are going to bring a drink to Brazil. I wish you the best of the world. Disconnect these days, rest and come back with everything. I’m here for whatever you need, without demagogy. We’re together!” Neymar told Rodrygo.

“Thank you my idol, for everything, from the heart. Sorry for anything and for postponing your dream too. I hope you continue with people, to conquer together. Of course, if it’s the best for you. We are always together and thanks for the love “, Rodrygo replied to Neymar.

“Sorry, are you crazy? Only those who kick make mistakes and you’re crack… But then I’ll teach you how to kick!” Neymar replied to Rodrygo after his message of forgiveness for the mistake.

The conversation with Marquinhos, the other protagonist who crashed his shot off the post and decreed the elimination of Brazil in Qatar.

“How are you? I’m here to tell you that I’m your fan. A penalty won’t change what I think of you. I’m with you forever and you know it. I love you.”