Neymar became the most punished soccer player of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 of the FIFA. He is the player who receives the most fouls and the one who is involved in the most duels, and he is so with a lot of difference over the rest.

The Brazilian received nine fouls against Serbianmore than double Bruno Fernandeswho took four against Ghana, Robert Lewandowskiin view of MexicoY Gaviin view of Costa Rica, for instance. All of them took four fouls, according to data from BeSoccer.

It is the record of neymar since 2015When First Peru, in another butcher shop, they riddled him with ten fouls. His executioner this Thursday, the one who left his ankle swollen and diminished for the rest of the tournament, Nikola Milenkovicwas, curiously, the one who played the most duels on the first day of the Qatar World Cup 2022with 20, six more than Endoof Japan; and the second that made the most entries, with four, only behind Aaron Mooyof Australia.

It is not surprising, therefore, that neymar He finished the match sunken, with ice on his ankle and supervised by two doctors from the Brazilian team. They gave him a lot and he only caused two yellow cards. Just one of Enner Valenciawho caused three in his debut against Qatar.