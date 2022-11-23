After the United States national team debut with a tie to a goal against Welsh On the first day of activity at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, criticism quickly began to emerge towards the technical director Gregg Berhalter.

The strategist was accused of not having made the necessary modifications to avoid the British comeback attempt, in addition to having left on the bench who is considered the new American jewel Gio Reyna, although Berhalter said that some muscular discomfort They were the reasons why the young man did not see action, in addition to adding that he does consider it an important part of the success they may have.

“We are forming it. And we believe that he can play an important role in this tournament. The question is when. And let’s hope that Friday is one step further“Berhalter said, according to statements published by Lizzy Becherano of 90 min.com.

Gio defends himself

When the possibility began to arise that it was a muscular problem, Gio Reyna himself clarified that he feels fine, and that the decision for him to stay on the bench was solely Berhalter’s.

“[Me siento] right. A bit of tension in the last few days. But before that I played six weeks in a row with Dortmund… I feel very good. I feel great… I feel ready to go. But it was just a decision [de Berhalter]“Added 20-year-old Reyna, according to 90 min.com.

United States as part of Group B, already saw action against Wales, and now their next group opponent will be Englandwho will be measured on November 25, ending the Group Phase against Iran on November 29.