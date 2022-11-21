Doha, Qatar.- A country with a World Cup tradition like few others, Mexico faces her debut at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as always, surrounded by criticism but willing to break the curse of the fifth game. She starts on Tuesday against Poland at Stadium 974, a ‘final’ in group C completed by Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

Theater of the Masterpieces of Pelé (1970) and Diego Maradona (1986), Mexico In 2026, it will become the first country to host three World Cups, in an edition that it will share with the United States and Canada.

And four years earlier, the restlessness is the same as in previous editions. If in Brazil 2014 the Mexican team He arrived with doubts for having played a playoff and in Russia 2018 he did so disturbed by a private party that divided the group, now the criticism is focused on the Argentine coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino.

A town of contrasts, the low expectations do not matter so that the Mexican fans are once again among the most numerous in the world, with more than 70,000 people bringing color to the streets of Doha. “Poland is going to taste the national chili!” is heard in the Qatari capital.

With this panorama, the objective of always: Breaking the curse of fifth game, finally playing the quarterfinals after seven consecutive eliminations in the round of 16 (since United States-1994). “I know that people like to talk about the curse of the fifth game and the pressure on the Mexican team, but the truth is, I don’t waste my time on that. A cliché”, said ‘Chucky’ Lozano, one of the emblems of the current team, in a forum written last week.

In a group in which Argentina starts as great favourites, the start against Poland it’s almost ‘a final’. Face one of the best scorers of the last decade, Robert Lewandowski (76 goals in 134 international matches), a threat to a team weighed down by defensive errors. “Mexico will complicate the game for us, they play quality football, we know their potential. Mexicans have great qualities, dynamic wingers,” said a smiling Lewandowski in Doha.

The Barcelona striker could be accompanied by a player who dominates the passing game like Arkadiusz Milik, the Juventus striker, a challenge for ‘Memo’ Ochoa, who in Qatar will celebrate its fifth World Cup. After not playing in the first two, the charismatic goalkeeper was a figure in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018, a career that does not free him from criticism, especially due to his shortcomings from above.

Together with Ochoa, the captain will also play his fifth World Cup Andres Guardado. Both join in Qatar along with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to an exclusive club completed by two other Mexicans, Antonio Carbajal and Rafael Márquez, and the legends Gianluigi Buffon and Lothar Matthaus.

Locked up in a luxury hotel 50 kilometers north of Doha, Martino has turned the concentration of the Mexican National Team into a ‘bunker’, forbidding its players to speak to the media in training as a way of protecting them. The former Barcelona coach has his 26 footballers available and doubts about who will fill the center forward position. His favorite Raúl Jiménez lacks rhythm after groin pain, so it seems that the 9 is disputed by Rogelio Funes Mori and Henry Martín.