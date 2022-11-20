Doha, Qatar.- Mexicans are already celebrating their journey in the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Within hours of experiencing the inauguration, a handful decided to take advantage of the wide space to start dancing “Rodeo Clown”, the moment was recorded and broadcast on TikTok.

The iconic melody cannot be missing in any celebration, much less in the celebration of the twenty-second World Cup tournament in history, so the Golden Horse song was heard at full volume to give a sample of how people live in Mexico.

Among the fans who decided to join the party, a person with the Brazil shirt is captured along with the Mexicans who have a blast in the Middle Eastern country. The video reflects the great support that the Mexican National Team will have in Qatar.

It should be remembered that Mexico is one of the countries that will take the largest number of followers to the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East. It is expected that more will arrive in the next few hours, as El Tri debuts next Tuesday, November 22.

Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino’s team is part of Group C, along with Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia. He will look for one of the first two places to qualify for the Round of 16 and in the process try to reach the fifth game that he has been looking for since the United States 94.