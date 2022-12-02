Qatar.- The tie between Japan Y Spain At one point, there was a great comeback by the Asian team that went around the world because of the way Japan played, but at the same time because of the controversial goal with which they kept the 3 points, since that same score has divided opinions since they consider that the ball left the field before it could be finished off for the second goal of the match.

The controversial play was analyzed in a millimetric way by the VAR and with all the technology that FIFA implemented for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with all that it was decreed that the goal was valid and that it went up on the scoreboard. After a few hours it was found out who was the one who confirmed that the ball had indeed remained on the field and nothing more and nothing less than the Mexican referee Fernando Guerrero who was as VAR in the duel Japan vs Spain.

The central defender of the Liga MX in Mexico, which in Qatar 2022 has only been used as VAR, gave the instruction that the ball never left the field as the images circulating on social networks make it seem, although the way in which it has been criticized has been criticized. that was called, but based on all the technology that was used I would be 100% sure that you can trust the data that was collected to determine that the play was valid.

Japan celebrate their victory over Spain | Photo: Jam Media

Thanks to that goal, Japan was able to take first place in Group E, followed by Spain who, although they lost and tied on points against Germany, ended up in second place on goal difference. Costa Rica who defeated Japan He could only add 3 units and was in last place in the sector. With this Japan and Spain advanced to the 8th final.

In the Qatar World Cup 2022 Mexican arbitration has participated correctly, generating few errors that would cause controversy, broadly speaking they have done a great job, something totally different from what happens in the Mexican league. Japan will face Croatia in the round of 8 next Monday, while Spain will face Morocco.