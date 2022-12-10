The France national team qualified for the semifinals of the World Cup Qatar 2022 and he did it without the need for kylian mbappe will score a goal Although he was an important player in the development of the game, the Gauls showed that his strength lies in each of the individuals on the team and in collective work.

Olivier Giroud was the hero of the match against England this Saturday by scoring the goal with which France broke the tie and won 2-1 at the Al Bayt Stadium. With this, the striker AC Milan He reached 4 goals in Qatar 2022 and returned to the fight to win the Golden Boot.

The veteran French attacker will be in the fight along with his compatriot Mbappé, who remains the scoring leader with 5 goals thanks to his brace against PolandY Lionel Messiwho also has 4 goals after scoring from a penalty in his match this Friday against the Netherlands national team.

What other strikers are in the mix besides Mbappé, Messi and Giroud?

For now, it seems that the scorer of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be between the Argentine or one of the two French, since they are the only players with 3 goals or more who managed to qualify for the semifinals. players like Gonzalo RamosRicharlison, Marcus Rashford, Cody Gakpo, and Bukayo Saka They were eliminated with 3 scores.

And of the strikers who will continue in the competition, none has more than two goals. The Argentinian Julian Alvarezthe Croatian Andrej Kamaric and the Moroccan Youssef En-Nesyri they’ve held two goals so far and could fight, but they’d need a spectacular performance in the semifinals and then the final or third-place game.

As for Messi, Giroud and Mbappé, it will be a close battle to distribute the individual prizes in Qatar 2022. The first will face Croatia in the semifinals, which has allowed 3 goals in the World Cup. While the French will face Moroccothe best defense of the tournament with only one goal against and which was also an own goal.