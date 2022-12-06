A dignified performance was the one that the United States national team gave as representatives of the concacafin the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, despite being eliminated in the round of 16, losing 3-1 to the Netherlands.

Under the technical direction of Gregg Berhalterthe Americans advanced as second in Group B with 5 points, behind England’s 7, managing to draw at one goal with Wales, zero with the English, and beating Iran 1-0, before losing to the Netherlands in the round of 16 in the end, a situation that left Matt Turnergoalkeeper of the stars and stripes, with a feeling of disappointment, but also of learning.

“As a goalkeeper, you look back and think: ‘Could I have targeted the guys a little more?’ In the added time of the first half, could you have changed the lads so that they didn’t concede on a throw-in? Little things that we did very well in the group stage, but that maybe affected us by the emotion of the game, and we all get a little bit in on ourselves,” Turner told Fox Sports.

huge potential

The United States were one of the youngest teams in the entire competition, with an average of approximately 24 years, with only one element of the squad having previously played in a World Cup, DeAndre Yedlinwho played the Brazil 2014 edition.

Being a team full of young talent, the hope and potential is enormous, since they will arrive with much more experience at the 2026 edition, which will be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“I think we have won a lot. Believing at home and believing within ourselves that we could compete with some of the elite teams in world soccer. In general, we are proud of what we have done, but also disappointed, and that is also a good feeling: that disappointment; not feeling that what we have achieved is enoughTurner added.