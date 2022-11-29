About the rival in round of 16for the strategist the North Americans have improved a lot

The technical director of the Netherlands, louis van gaal highlighted the contribution of Memphis DePaywho returned to the starting lineup and was involved in the two Dutch goals that sealed the classification as first of the Group A of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 of the FIFA.

“We had a lot of ball possession, more than with Ecuador. We were more precise. Memphis was also key because they intervened in both goals. But we have to be careful with him and go little by little because he hasn’t played for almost two months. I had to adjust situations like these. I see those who were touched who are fine. DeLigtFor example, he was injured before the World Cup. And others. For the next phase, which is the important thing, we started with a positive feeling,” he argued.

In addition, the coach of the orange also praised Cody Gakpo, who scored again and has already accumulated three goals. “Cody Gakpo He is very young and has everything to be a great star in the future. He has a great personality and wants to learn.”

The Dutch strategist explained the few minutes of xavi simons. “I said that xavi simons He took giant steps, but not that he was a starter. Missing for that. I always want everyone to be involved and I want it with this guy too who will have his moment.”