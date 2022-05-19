The FIFA Referees Commission has announced the lists of the referees selected for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.

The entity warned that after assessing the quality of its work and the performance shown in FIFA tournaments, as well as in other national and international competitions in recent years, in close collaboration with the six confederations 36 referees, 69 assistant referees and 24 members of the video refereeing team have been chosen.



The explanation

«As always, we have put quality before everything else, and the referees chosen have the highest level in the world —explains Pierluigi Collina, president of the FIFA Referees Commission—.

The “Rumbo a Qatar 2022” project started in 2019. More than 50 refereeing trios were analyzed as possible candidates, which have undergone intense preparation. However, the COVID-19 pandemic made this preparation far from easy, since face-to-face activities were suspended for a long time.

“We have announced the names so far in advance because we want to work even more so with the referees appointed for the FIFA World Cup and follow them up in the coming months,” the Italian said.

Similarly, it was announced that the selected members will participate in various seminars in June and July (Asunción, Madrid and Doha), in which videos of real match situations will be reviewed and analyzed, and they will participate in practical training sessions with soccer players, which will be recorded so that the participants receive immediate feedback from the instructors.

The preparation continues to be focused on protecting the footballers and the image of football, on providing it with coherence and homogeneity, on reading the game from a technical and tactical point of view and understanding the diversity of mentalities between footballers and teams -Busacca clarifies-. We cannot prevent all errors, but we will do our best to limit them to a minimum.”

For the first time in the history of the World Cup, the Referees Commission has also included three female referees and as many assistants.

“We are pleased to have for the first time in World Cup history the referees Stéphanie Frappart (France), Salima Mukansanga (Rwanda) and Yoshimi Yamashita (Japan), along with the assistants Neuza Back (Brazil), Karen Díaz Medina (Mexico) and Kathryn Nesbitt (United States). With these appointments culminates a long process that began several years ago with the designation of referees in junior and absolute male tournaments of Fifa, “they warn.

“In this sense, we will not tire of repeating that what is important is quality and not gender. I hope that, in the future, the fact that there are elite referees in big men’s competitions will be understood as something normal and stop being news. They deserve to be in the FIFA World Cup because their performance is consistently excellent, and that is the determining factor for us,” Collina concluded.

On the subject of Colombia, since there is no referee on the list, an assistant will not go either, but there will be a representative on the subject of the video, it is Nicolás Gallo.

