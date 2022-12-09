Qatar.- The end of the Argentina vs Netherlands It was very intense from the celebration of the albiceleste in the field until what happened on the way to the dressing rooms where the cameras captured the moment in which Lionel Messi was upset with a rival whom he verbally rebuked by repeatedly calling him “dumb”. This was recorded because at that time the Argentine was in the middle of an interview.

Just as he entered the tunnel on the way to the locker room, Lionel Messi stopped to speak to TyC Sports when suddenly the Argentine’s gaze turned challenging and he began to yell, “What are you looking at, silly, what are you looking at, sillygo on, go there, fool, go there”, the man is heard saying

10 of the Argentine National Team. According to what the same television reporters revealed, the one he confronted was the Dutch striker, Wout Weghorst, who apparently criticized the Argentine.

In just a few minutes, “what are you looking at, silly” became a trend on social networks, generating astonishment at the way in which Lionel Messi was angry because something like this can rarely be witnessed. After that nothing else happened, neither the Argentine nor the Dutch

They crossed and the whole problem ended without much trouble.

The reality is that during the game the tension between the two teams was more than evident because in the clashes that took place on the field they were the subject of claims and problems were accumulating between the rivals. Not for nothing did the game end with more than 15 yellow cards

which spoke of the great friction that there was between all.

In the end Argentina was victorious on penalties with which they agreed to the semifinal round where they will face the Croatian team who hours before had defeated Brazil.