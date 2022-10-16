Good omens are given by the Argentine striker, Lionel Messi, after the controversy that has become the injuries of Paulo Dybala and Ángel Di María prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup with the Argentine National Team.

And it is that according to Leo Messiboth players will reach one hundred percent to join the national team for Qatar 2022.

“We are so close that any little thing that can happen to you can leave you out… What happened to Paulo and the ‘noodle’ (Di María) on a personal level worries one, ”said the Argentine star in an interview with DirecTV Sports.

However, the striker Paris Saint-Germain He noted that “going out to play thinking about that can be contradictory” and estimated that both players “have plenty of time to recover and arrive well, and that we can all arrive well.”

“I hope they recover; I think they have plenty of time to recover and arrive well,” Messi confided ahead of the World Cup, which will start in 37 days, about 48 hours before Argentina’s debut against Saudi Arabia for group C.

Ángel Di María will be out of action at Juventus in Turin for 20 days due to a right hamstring injury in the Champions League duel on matchday four against the Maccabi Haifa team.

Days after the ‘Fideo’ injury, Dybala’s injury passed with Italy’s Roma, who suffered a discomfort in his left thigh after converting the goal from a penalty.

For Lionel Messi, this will be his last World Cup in his professional career with the Albiceleste shirt and he seeks to achieve that long-awaited dream of being a World Cup champion.