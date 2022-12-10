Sergio “Kun” Agüero has been very close to the Argentina team in this World Cup in Qatar 2022 and yesterday in the victory of the Albiceleste, tempers flared in the game and that was transferred to the tunnel area where both teams ran into each other .

The former soccer player was involved in the altercation that Lionel Messi had with the Dutch striker, Wout Weghorstwho wanted to get closer to the Argentine star and a slight discussion ensued where Agüero calmed the moment by defending the ‘Flea’.

Agüero appeared on the field in the celebrations after the victory on penalties to celebrate with his former teammates, but in the midst of the celebrations there were some crosses with the rivals that had the captain as the protagonist.

“For defending him, they kicked me out,” Agüero revealed on his social network account Twitterbecause he had to withdraw when his friend targeted Wout Weghorst, the number 19 of the Netherlands.

The Kun” he also revealed his doctor’s concern about his nervousness during the match. “The doctor wrote me several times, so imagine,” he said.

Argentina is already positioned in the semifinals of the World Cup, a stage where they will face Croatia, so the former Argentine soccer player should calm down a bit before a match not suitable for heart patients next week.