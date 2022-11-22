Doha, Qatar.- In the country of Qatar, the representative rainbow of the LGBTQ+ community is not well regarded, which, as the International Soccer Federation (FIFA) clearly said, will be welcome at the Qatar 2022 World Cup that began last Sunday with the Qatar-Ecuador match.

Today, the duel between England and Iran was played and during one of the broadcasts at field level, the former player and now English journalist, Alex Scott, challenged the highest soccer entity wearing the bracelet despite the consequences that this act may appeal .

During the preview of the game on BBCA, Alex Scott can be seen talking about his team while wearing the badge on his left arm, making it known that he confronts homophobia in Qatar and is in favor of the LGBTQ+ people, unlike what happened with the National Team of his country.

Supposedly the captain, Harry Kane, would go out with the multicolored band of the ‘One Love’ campaign despite the warnings issued by FIFA, however the player took the field wearing another nametag instead of the rainbow ribbon that expresses ” No to discrimination”.

For his part, Alex Scott, without fear of censorship, used the bracelet during his participation in the preview of the match and quickly went viral on social networks. For now, FIFA has not said whether or not it will sanction the former soccer player for occupy this accessory.

Seven teams, including England, gave up using it on Monday after the threat of “sports sanctions” by FIFA. The other six are: Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Wales, the Netherlands and Switzerland. If they had come out with the badge, their captain would receive a yellow card and there would be an economic sanction to the Federation in question.

In Qatar, any object related to the LGBTQ+ community is prohibited. This same day, another case was learned where a journalist was denied entry to the stadium for wearing a rainbow LGBTQ+ pride shirt for the United States vs. Wales match.