The portal specialized in Transfermarkt transfers published this Friday its most recent update on the market values ​​of the players who participated in the World Cup Qatar 2022. Kylian Mbappé was once again positioned as the most valuable footballer and several of the champions considerably increased his value.

In contrast, there were international figures that lost their market value considerably. Such is the case of joao felix and Romelu Lukaku, who did not have the best World Cup with their respective teams and became the two players who lost the most value.

In the case of the Portuguese Atletico Madridhad a market value of 70 million euros and in the last update it remained at 50 million. That is, it had a loss of 20 million euros, which represents 28.6 percent of its previous market value.

As to Romelu Lukakuwhich together with the Belgium national team It didn’t even make it past the group stage, it was also at 70 million euros but it went down to 55 million. The loss of 15 million represents 21.4 percent of his previous market value and places him behind Felix.

Frenkie de Jong, Ansu FatiYannick Carrasco, Antoine Griezmann, Marco AsensioBruno Fernandes and Trent Alexander-Arnold they are behind the Portuguese and the Belgian as the players who have decreased in value the most, each of them having lost 10 million euros in recent months.

The Top 10 of the footballers who have devalued the most completes it Raphael Varane, whose market value went from 48 million to 40 million, that is, a loss of 8 million. Of all the devalued players, cases like Félix, Dejong and Fati, because they are young footballers with a career still ahead of them.