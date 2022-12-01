The selection of Spain On this third day, their opportunity to close as first in the group is at stake when they face their counterpart from Japan, who arrive with ample possibilities of also being able to advance to the round of 16.

The national team has been the most constant team in Group E, starting by scoring convincingly against Costa Rica and then get a point in a draw against the German team.

Today, a draw is enough for Spain to close as first place in Group E, since what favors them is their quota of goals in favor with the win they gave to the Ticos on the first day.

For its part, Japan comes with a win and a loss to this match with a total of three points. The Japanese need to win so they don’t have to depend on another result; If they tie, they will have to wait for a tie in the other commitment. In case of defeat, Hajime Moriyasu’s team will be out of the World Cup.

Prior to this meeting, Luis Enrique was clear and confessed that they will go out to win and not to take care of a certain marker that supports them.

“We only think about winning because the four teams can qualify. We want to be first. We cannot and should not speculate. It is very human to talk about them, we have done it, but it is useless to choose. Hopefully we’ll see each other Brazil in the quarterfinals because that means that we both finish first in the group” he commented.

Where to watch the Japan vs Spain game?

In Mexican territory, you can watch the Qatar 2022 World Cup match through the TV Azteca and Televisa channels, while in the United States on Telemundo and Direct TV. The match is agreed to start at 12:00 p.m. in Sinaloa and at 1:00 p.m. in central Mexico.