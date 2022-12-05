somewhat unpredictably Croatia runs into Japan in these round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 of the FIFAto which the Balkans have been led as second in a group that Morocco has led and where the Asians have fallen as first in a quartet that they shared with Spain and Germany.

The current s progressesrunner-up world champion, Croatia, which, once the initial stretch is over and fully involved in the decisive matches, of playoffs, are capable of entangling anyone. However, on this occasion, the team led by zlatko dalic come with a well-earned reputation in the World Cup Russia 2018 and with the pressure of having to show a theoretical superiority against an adversary without its repercussions in this type of tournament.

He remembered the Balkan coach Dalic who Croatia is next to Germany Y France the only one that in the last 20 years in the World Cups He has managed to be on the podium twice. She was third in France 1998 and second in Russia 2018. Even so, it travels without monopolizing the attention of selections of greater tradition.

Nevertheless, Japan kicked out of Qatar World Cup 2022 a Germany and defeated Spain. Having reached the round of 16 three times before, he sees this as his chance to make history and reach the quarterfinals for the first time.