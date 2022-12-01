Al Rayyan, Qatar.- Japan could take revenge this Thursday for what happened last year at the Tokyo 2020 Games (postponed one year due to the covid-19 pandemic), when Spain left her out of the Olympic final; and defeated, at the Al Khalifa stadium in Al Rayyan, the Reds, who had a good scare, but went to the round of 16 as second in the group.

Spain and Japan They faced each other, with their absolute teams, for the second time in their entire history. The previous one, 21 years ago, was a friendly, played at the El Arcángel stadium in Cordoba and resolved in favor of Hispanics thanks to a goal by Rubén Baraja. This time there was much more at stake: the pass to the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The only valid reference was the Olympic semifinal last July. In Kobe, Spain reached the final -which would end up losing to Brazil- after eliminating Japan in the semifinal (who lost the bronze to Mexico); in a game that was resolved, thanks to a goal by Marco Asensio in extra time.

Japan took an important victory against Spain and qualified as the leader of Group E / @FIFAWorldCup

Japan It had taken its status as host very seriously and the Japanese Olympic team included twelve of the current World Cup players, including its captain, Maya Yoshida, from German Schalke 04, who this Thursday, when playing against Spain, played his 125th international match with the blue samurai. In total there were eight current World Cup players who made up the Japanese eleven that faced Luis de la Fuente’s team that night in July. Along with Yoshida, Hiroki Sakai, Takehiro Tomiyashu, Kou Itakura, Yuki Soma, Wataru Endo, Ritsu Doan and Take Kubo, from Real Sociedad de San Sebastián, also took the field.

On the bench, without intervening, Daizen Maeda, Kaoru Mitoma, Ayase Ueda and Ao Tanaka remained that day, who had declared to Efe last Monday in the mixed zone of Al Sadd -where Japan he installed his sports headquarters in Qatar 2022-, that “beating Spain” was going to be “difficult, but not a miracle” and that Busquets was his favorite Spanish footballer.

“I used to watch him play when I was little and I loved it. It will be a real pride to be able to play against him”, added the Fortuna Düsseldorf striker. That he was right, because Japan won Spain; deservedly. And he was able to see his dream come true, because he played against the Barcelona midfielder and, furthermore, he was the author of the second Japanese goal. Awarded after being reviewed by VAR.

That night, in Kobe, Japan took the lead, thanks to an assist from kubothat Doan -author of the tie against Germany, which was later sentenced by Takuma Asano (1-2), and again author of the equalizer (1-1) this Thursday-, would take advantage of, to beat Unai Simón, starter this Wednesday with the Red in Al Rayyan.

Spain reacted, above all, thanks to the entry of Pedri -a key piece in the schemes of Luis Enrique-; and tied the game thanks to a goal by Carlos Soler -who participated in the win against Costa Rica- in minute 82; forcing the game to go beyond the 90 regulatory minutes.

Players from Japan celebrating a goal against Spain/@FIFAWorldCup

In the extension, Marco Asensiowho had replaced Rafa Mir -and who also scored against the Ticos in Qatar- put Spain in the final, in which -after the gold at Barcelona’92 (won by the current coach, Luis Enrique as a player) and the silver at Sydney 2000- she would be proclaimed runner-up and would capture her third Olympic medal in soccer. Dani Olmo -another of those who scored on the first day-, as well as Pau Torres -starting this Thursday- and Erik García -still without minutes in Qatar- are the other three World Cup players who participated in the achievement of Olympic silver in the Games of Tokyo.

And among the Asians who played that day in Kobe, their coach, Hajime Moriyasu, entered the eleven that jumped this Thursday to the Khalifa stadium -which housed the world of athletics- to Kubo, who was the first to notify this Thursday (m.3), to Itakura -whom Morata stole his wallet in the first goal and who saw a card before the break- and to Yoshida.

Yuto Nagatomo, in his fourth World Cup and in his 141st match for Japan, raised his own record for World Cup appearances with the blue samurai to 13. A record that will remain to be beaten, after the defeat against Spain; because it seems unlikely that he himself aspires to expand it in four years, when he is 40. The veteran Japanese defense was replaced after the break, as was the realist Kubo, who left his position to Doan, author of the 1-1 .

Tanaka turned the marker over and Spain suffered for a few moments, when, in the other game, Costa Rica had done the same -with goals from Tejeda and Vargas- after Gnabry’s German opening goal. La Roja was, at that time, out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Havertz’s draw put Spain back in the tournament. And the third, again by Havertz, gave a certain calm. Which increased with the fourth, from Füllkrug.

Japan he took revenge on Spain and, furthermore, it gave her a good scare, because it made her think about packing her bags. The blue samurai go through as first in a group that got complicated after losing last Sunday -also at Al Rayyan, but at the Ahmad Bin Ali stadium- against Costa Rica (0-1, goal by Fuller). Spain will seek the pass to the quarterfinals next Tuesday, against Morocco; Japan will do it a day before, against Croatia.