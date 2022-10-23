Forward Ivan Perisic is ready to play matches for the Croatian national team in the next Qatar World Cup 2022but for him it has a very special meaning in his personal ambitions.

And it is that the striker wants to get a little closer to a mythical goal mark in the Croatian team which is led by former footballer Davor Suker. Perisic is in second place among the best scorers in the history of the Croatian national team and his intention in Qatar is to shorten the mark with Suker.

Ivan Perisic has 33 goals that place him in second position in the scoring table in the history of the croatia national teamtied for the same number of goals with Mario Mandžukić, a player who has no longer been called up by the national team.

Yes ok Ivan Perišić He is eleven goals away from the mythical mark of Davor Suker, his intention is to be able to cooperate with more goals to his personal account and to be able to close the distance to see if next year he can tie that mark in competitions other than the World Cup.

That is why this World Cup is of the utmost importance for the Croatian forward looking to make his presence known with some goals first of all in the group stage in Qatar.

Another of the departments that Perisic seeks to make history in this World Cup is in the number of games played since he has 113 games and is only one away from tying Stipe Pletikosa for third place.

In this list of games played with the Croatian shirt, Perisic is the only one who is still active and who can continue adding games in his favor to continue entering the history of the Croatian team.