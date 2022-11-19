Doha, Qatar.- The Swiss Gianni Infantinopresident of FIFA, assured in a press conference held one day before the opening match of Qatar 2022 that “it will be the best World Cup in history”.

“The players do not reach a World Cup this time at the end of the season. We know that 75 percent play in Europe and when you play a World Cup in June or July, especially the best ones, those in the Champions League and major leagues, they arrive very tired, ”he explained.

“In addition, there are some incredible stadiums created for the World Cup,” said the top president of the FIFAwho also valued the fact that it is a “very compact competition, in which the teams do not have to travel, they only have to travel by bus to training sessions or stadiums”.

The Swiss Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, at a press conference/EFE

“And it is also the first time that fans from all countries are in the same place during the competition. It is something extraordinary. Soccer unites the world. And there will be security for everyone,” he added. infantinowhich highlighted the importance of talking and everyone concentrating on what is happening in the fields.

We recommend you read

The Qatar 2022 World Cup will get underway this Sunday with the inauguration, and immediately after the actions will begin on the playing fields with the match of the host Qatar against Ecuador, a meeting that will be of vital importance for both squads in their chances of advancing in Group A, which also includes Senegal and the Netherlands.