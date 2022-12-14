Bangladeshi fans they took to the streets of the capital dhaka with flags of Argentina and colors of the Albiceleste to celebrate the pass to the final of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 of the FIFAwhere they will face their similar from France. Between the sound of trumpets and the name of Lionel Messipeople hugged each other.

In bangladesh the victory of the Argentina national team in the semifinals of Qatar World Cup 2022 in view of Croatia of Luka modricreason why the nervousness and the passion were the ingredients in the streets of the dhaka citywhere the public was able to enjoy the game in front of a giant screen in the Dhaka University.

It was midnight in Dhaka, and by the time the final whistle blew, Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0. Argentina was in the final of the Qatar World Cup 2022one victory away from winning the most important trophy in football.

The fans took to the streets in dhaka with Argentine flags and the colors of the Albiceleste. Between the sound of the trumpets they chanted the name of Lionel Messi and they hugged each other. Some danced and sang. A young man passed by in a rickshaw with his body painted blue and white.