Milan, Italy.- Zlatan Ibrahimovic has his favorite to lift the Qatar 2022 World Cup crown, that is Argentina, especially because he wants Lionel Messi, the soccer genius, to say goodbye to the World Cups with a top award in his history with the Albiceleste.

“I hope Argentina wins the World Cup because of Lionel Messi”; declared the striker on the soccer site 433. It should be remembered that the Swede tied with the Argentine star when he began to fall in love with Planet Earth wearing the FC Barcelona shirt directed by Pep Guardiola.

The Argentine “10” has wetted in all the games that Argentina has played in this World Cup, except against Poland, which missed a maximum penalty, but with his three goals against Saudi Arabia (1), Mexico (1) and Australia ( 1) is among the scorers.

However, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, days before naming Argentina as a candidate for the title, pointed out to the same outlet that he expects the favorite to win the award for the highest network breaker in Qatar 2022 is the Frenchman, Olivier Giroud, he even nominated him for the figure of the contest.

For now Lionel Messi and Olivier Giroud have the same number of goals in this World Cup, the scoring leader after the Round of 16 is the young wonder, Kylián Mbappé, with 5. The two elements are still in competition and in a few hours they will face the quarterfinals.

Argentina will face Croatia this Friday. The appointment is at the Lusail Stadium at 1:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 12:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). On the other hand, France will play England at Al Bayt, at the same time on Saturday.